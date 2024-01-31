LAURINBURG — The Scotland women’s basketball team came away with a 71-12 home win against the Southern Lee Cavaliers Tuesday night.

“We knew coming in what it was going to be, but also, like I told them, got another game tomorrow (against Purnell Swett),” Scotland coach Roshien McClain said. “You’ve just got to make sure that players are safe, make sure your others get the opportunity like they did tonight.”

Morgan Thompson and Madison Dixon scored 14 points each for Scotland (15-2, 7-1 Sandhills Athletic Conference). Alicia McClain scored 12 with a trio of 3-pointers, Madysan Hammonds had 11 and also hit three 3s and Kayla Simmons finished with seven.

“I saw good things throughout everybody tonight,” McClain said. “We shot the ball well, even from 3. We rebounded well. We made some good moves to the basket. But just continuing to do what we do.”

Scotland ended the first quarter ahead 21-3 on Southern Lee (0-15, 0-8 SAC) and led 46-5 at halftime; the score was 57-7 through three quarters, and the Cavs finished with their most productive frame of the night in the fourth, scoring five points, while the Lady Scots had 14.

Loranda Mills paced Southern Lee with five points.

Scotland hosts Purnell Swett in nonconference action Wednesday.

Scotland men fall to Southern Lee

The Scotland men’s basketball team fell 69-51 to the Southern Lee Cavaliers Tuesday night in Laurinburg.

The loss marks Scotland’s fourth consecutive since Jan. 22.

“We had about 17 turnovers, and you can’t win against an elite team because they (the Cavs) played Richmond Friday night better than anybody in our conference,” Scotland coach Michael Malpass said. “I just think the turnovers killed us, and then not really having a defense that really had an answer on a consistent basis. We’d get a couple of stops here and there, but it’s hard to strain together multiple stops.”

Scotland (7-12, 3-5 Sandhills Athletic Conference) took a 19-16 deficit into the second quarter, and Southern Lee (17-2, 6-2 SAC) remained on top 35-31 at halftime; the Cavs outscored the Fighting Scots 17-8 in the third to lead 52-39 after the period, and despite a better showing by the Scots, they lost the scoring battle again in the fourth 17-12.

Jonathan Graham scored 12 points for Scotland. Shylan Harrell scored 10, Brady Fowler hit three 3-pointers to score nine and Jaiquez Caldwell had eight.

“I thought our role guys played with confidence tonight … and hit some big shots,” Malpass said.

Southern Lee’s T.J. Carnegie scored 21 points; Isaiah Upchurch scored 19 and Nysheed Williams had 14.