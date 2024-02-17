VASS — The Scotland Christian Academy Saints women’s basketball team defeated the Father Capodanno Grunts 70-38 in a nonconference road game Friday.

Father Capodanno (12-10) led 9-8 after the first quarter, but Scotland Christian (13-3) outscored the Grunts 18-4 in the second to take a 26-13 halftime lead; after the third quarter, the Lady Saints were up 44-20.

Layla Nicolosi scored 33 points for the Lady Saints, along with her 1,000th career point; Lily Cartrette had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Bella Cummings scored 10 points with 13 rebounds.

Julie Attar scored 19 points and Gemma Farris had seven for the Grunts.