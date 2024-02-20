LAURINBURG — After suffering its second loss to Richmond on the year Friday, the Scotland women’s basketball team responded with a season-best in allowed points in the first round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament Monday night against the Southern Lee Cavaliers.

While Scotland — the tournament’s No. 2 seed — didn’t have its largest margin of victory in the matchup over No. 7 Southern Lee — which Scotland beat 71-12 the last time the two teams squared off on Jan. 30 — the Lady Scots did win 52-5 to advance.

Coming into the matchup, the Cavs were already at a notable disadvantage with only five players able to go.

“They were ready to play even more (after Friday’s loss),” Scotland coach Roshien McClain said on his team. “Then, when they saw they (the Cavs) would have five, they were like, oh, shoot; it was kind of a letdown. Coach (Patrick Paye) is a good coach; coach is a good guy. So, ain’t no need to try to rub it in even more than what it was. But we played like we’re supposed to play.”

With a considerable difference in the records of Scotland (20-3) and Southern Lee (2-20), plenty of seats were left empty by a lack of fans in attendance.

“Wish more people would have been here to see it,” McClain said. “It’s a shame sometimes. I’m on the girls’ side, so I know a lot of other girl coaches, other girl parents of kids in the class of 2025, 2026 that play high school basketball, and it’s the same everywhere; nobody wants to support girls basketball. Here we are 20-3, and we might have had more points than people in the stands if you take away the cheerleaders and the boys basketball team that was here. So, it is kind of a letdown for the girls to see that.”

Those who didn’t get to watch the game in person missed seeing a different starting five for McClain’s group, as Kayla Simmons started in place of Nyasia McQueen.

“Just a feel, get Kayla more loose with the ankle and stuff, and get a little more quickness on the court,” McClain said.

Scotland led 18-0 after the first quarter — one of two periods the Lady Scots held the Cavs scoreless; Alicia McClain scored seven of the Lady Scots’ points.

With Scotland leading 27-0 in the second, Loranda Mills’s jumper at the 3:00 mark gave Southern Lee its first points; on the next possession, Southern Lee’s Priyanna Tabon banked in a shot for two more points. But after Nyasia McQueen’s made putback and Jakiya Brown’s layup, the Lady Scots went into the half up 31-4.

Scotland held Southern Lee without a point in the third, with a running clock beginning at the 1:37 mark and the score 48-4 after the quarter was finished. Emerie Snuggs and Morgan Thompson hit a layup each for the only Lady Scots points in the fourth, while Southern Lee’s Larissa Jackson connected on a free throw for the last point scored by either team.

Alicia McClain scored 14 points and Simmons had eight for Scotland.

Scotland hosts No. 3 Union Pines in the second round on Wednesday.

“We have to come out and play because they are capable of beating us if we come out with a lackluster performance,” Roshien McClain said.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange. He can be reached at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.