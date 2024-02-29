WAGRAM — Team Unified, an Amateur Athletic Union basketball club based in Scotland County, is holding a fundraiser tournament on Saturday at the Wagram Recreation Center.

The organization’s eight grade-level teams will compete against each other, beginning at 10 a.m. with the third- and fourth-grade teams facing off. The fifth- and sixth-grade teams will play each other afterward, followed by the seventh- and eighth-grade teams then the eighth-grade and JV teams.

Although no entry fee is required, the club will accept $10 donations at the door, which will go toward the upcoming season.

For more information, contact Coach Aundra Reaves at 910-217-0462 or Coach Jeremy Baker at 910-706-1982.