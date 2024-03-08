The Scotland County Parks and Rec Maxton Lady Knights basketball team competed for the first time in the Police Athletic League this season. Pictured are Justice, Emily, Malia, Harmony, Jania, Jayla, Faron and Emoni.

The Scotland County Parks and Rec Maxton boys 12U basketball team won its league’s championship recently. Pictured in the front row, from left to right, are Andre Laws, Coach Laws and Coach Smith; in the back row, from L to R, are Coach YD, Christen V., Jamere Wright, Devonta Pittman, Alijah Alford, Jaivien Campbell and Okajah McNiell.

The Scotland County Parks and Rec Maxton boys 10U basketball team won its league’s championship recently. Pictured above, from left to right, are Keylon Smith, Clymir Torain, Kashire Smith, Coach Smith, Bryson Lawton, Steven Lloyd, Troy Elliot, Sikeivon Artis and Coach YD.