Scotland’s Madysan Hammonds (24) attempts a 3-point shot during the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship against Richmond in Rockingham on Feb. 23.

Scotland’s Alicia McClain (3) shoots a free throw during a Jan. 26 game against Hoke County in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — Scotland women’s basketball players Morgan Thompson, Alicia McClain and Madysan Hammonds were named to the 2024 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team that was recently released.

It’s the third All-Conference selection for Thompson and McClain and the second for Hammonds.

Thompson, a junior who was the 2023 SAC Player of the Year, led Scotland with an average of 19.0 points in 28 games this season. While not all player stats have been entered for other categories, Thompson averaged 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.8 steals in 23 of her games.

McClain, also a junior, averaged 14.7 points in 28 games, with 9.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks in 23 of them.

Hammonds, a senior, was a sharpshooter from deep who averaged 7.6 points and 2.1 made 3-pointers a game in 28 games, with 4.0 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 23.

Richmond’s Jamyia Lindsey was voted the SAC Player of the Year, and Richmond coach Teddy Moseley earned SAC Coach of the Year — which was awarded to Scotland coach Roshien McClain last year.

The All-SAC men’s basketball team will be revealed in the coming days.