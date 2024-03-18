Scotland’s Dylan Lampley (5) gets past Richmond’s David McNair (4) during a Jan. 23 game in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — After leading Scotland men’s basketball in scoring, senior guard Jaiquez Caldwell was named to the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s All-Conference team for the first time while senior forward Dylan Lampley received an honorable-mention selection.

The distinctions come as the Sandhills Athletic Conference recently named its All-Conference team for men’s basketball.

Caldwell averaged 13.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals across 24 games, helping Scotland make its second consecutive first-round 3A playoff appearance after missing the tournament the last three years (excluding the 2020-21 COVID-19 season).

Lampley, who transferred to Scotland from SAC 4A power Richmond last summer, played all 26 games for the Scots despite various injuries and averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals.

Richmond’s Paul McNeil Jr. was named the SAC’s Player of the Year for the third straight season, and Southern Lee’s Gaston Collins was the league’s Coach of the Year.

Scotland finished 9-17 this season, with a 4-9 record in conference play and a first-round playoff exit against South Central.