LAURINBURG — The St. Andrews Knights football program has announced their 2024 schedule.

They will play a total of 11 games — seven on the road and four at home.

The Knights kick off their season on Aug. 31 at Erksine. Their home opener will be on Sept. 21 against Bethel. They will follow with back-to-back home Appalachian Athletic Conference contests — Oct. 12 against Union then Oct. 19 against Point. Their final home matchup will be on Nov. 9 against Bluefield. They will close out regular-season play on Nov. 16 against Pikeville.

The Knights are looking to rebound from a difficult 2023 season, where they finished the season 0-10. The Knights are currently slated to have 61 players returning from last season.