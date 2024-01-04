LAURINBURG — Nineteen games await the Scotland baseball team and head coach Ricky Schattauer for their 2024 season, as the schedule was released to The Laurinburg Exchange on Thursday.

Scotland’s opener will be a Feb. 28 nonconference game against East Columbus at McCoy Field in Laurinburg. Another notable nonconference matchup will be on March 27 when the Scots host Triton in a rematch from last season’s first-round playoff game, where Scotland lost 12-2.

Scotland will play their first Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup at Hoke County on March 5 and close the regular season with a road game at Richmond on March 25; Scotland hosts Richmond in the game before that on March 23.

Scotland is aiming for its 10th straight season with a winning record. The last time Scotland finished below .500 was in 2014 when the team went 8-11.