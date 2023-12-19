Bailey named North Carolina head coach for 2024 Shrine Bowl

Scotland assistant coach Paul Adams, left, offensive lineman Darreus McDougald, center, and head coach Richard Bailey, right, take a picture together at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas at Spartnaburg High School in South Carolina on Saturday.

GREENSBORO — Although Scotland football’s season ended over a month ago, Zay Jones’ high-school career still had another chapter left as he played in the first North Carolina Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star football game played in December at Grimsley’s Jamieson Stadium on Saturday. The game was originally to be played on Sunday but was moved up a day due to the inclement weather most of North Carolina saw that day.

“It was a cool game,” Jones said. “It was exciting being on the field with people that’s in your ballpark of athleticism. So, it felt good being surrounded by them. But the whole experience, it was good. It was a good environment. There were people that were there, like, teammate-wise, that were nice. Coaches were nice; they were motivating. They weren’t necessarily trying to switch our whole game perspective but adjust us to the new form of what we were having to deal with, the activities we were doing, help build chemistry, stuff like that.”

Rotating in and out with running backs Javon Cowan from Triton and Tyjhere Crudup from Laney, Jones finished with eight carries for 38 yards to help the East defeat the West 35-7.

“I got in pretty quick,” Jones said. “The first half, we switched out every two plays. So, it wasn’t like you’re not getting there until you blow somebody out, like how regular high school is. We were good with the rotation. My main thing was trying to read the defense without having any film. You don’t really know what you’re getting into. So, I was pretty cautious at first. And then, after a while, I started opening up.”

Jones saw his first handoff from Holly Springs quarterback Joel Sheehan five plays into the game, which went for no gain. Jones’ longest rush of the day went for 15 yards on the fourth play of the fourth quarter.

“It really wasn’t different in my perspective,” Jones said. “High school games, you just want to win; you want to advance to the next all-star game. We knew there was no next, but the same mindset, like, we wanted to win. We wanted to get that dub (win) and say, the east side’s better than (the) west’s.”

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey said several of the coaches from the East staff told him how great Jones was to be around all week.

“Made me very proud,” Bailey said. “I’m glad he was able to showcase that talent for the entire state.”

Cowan was the game’s offensive MVP, finishing with nine carries for 159 yards, two touchdowns, and a reception for eight yards; Cape Fear linebacker Landon Sargent was the defensive MVP, ending with five tackles (three solo), a blocked kick, and 1/2 a tackle for loss.

With his final high school game in the books, Jones is focused on committing to a college for football in the near future.

“I’m really waiting until after the transport portal (closes) to see,” Jones said. “So right now, I’m just being patient, trusting, believing. And we’ll see what happens when the time comes.”

McDougald starts for North Carolina team in Shrine Bowl

Playing at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina in the 87th Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas Saturday, Darreus McDougald represented Scotland and the North Carolina Tar Heels Shrine Bowl team as he started on the offensive line.

While the Tar Heels were ultimately shut out by the S.C. Sandlappers 24-0, McDougald said the experience wasn’t mainly about what happened on the gridiron but about meeting the kids at the Shriners Hospital for Children in Greenville, S.C., beforehand.

”It was great being around all those guys, meeting new people, especially the kids at the hospital,” McDougald said. “That’s really the whole reason for all this. It’s all about the kids. We’re just raising money for kids. But overall, it was a good experience. And then, starting, it was also a great opportunity to showcase what I can do and showcase all my skills that I can produce on the field.”

McDougald knows something about playing along the defensive line — a position he also played at Scotland and said he prefers over the O-line — and felt he held up well against NCAA Division I-caliber D-linemen.

“It really felt like a Pinecrest or Richmond game, like a very competitive big game,” McDougald said. “I just had to come to play. And there were some nice D-linemen, but I think I matched up good with them.”

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey and assistant coach Paul Adams were in attendance to watch McDougald play.

“Darreus is a great representative of Scotland football and our community,” Bailey said. “Very proud of him.”

Rock Hill (S.C.) quarterback Matthew Wilson, an Appalachian State commit, was named the game’s offensive MVP, going 8-for-14 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns; South Pointe (S.C.) defensive back Zantwan Nelson was the defensive MVP after recording four tackles, with one for loss.

N.C. was held to just 49 total yards of offense in the contest.

McDougald will likely commit to a Div. I program in the foreseeable future as he’s been reached out to by several already.

“Right now, I’m talking to Campbell, UNC-Charlotte, and (North Carolina) A&T,” McDougald said.

Scotland head football coach Richard Bailey earned a prestigious honor recently when he was named the head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels Shrine Bowl team next year.

The decision was formally announced at Saturday’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina where Bailey was already to watch Scotland offensive lineman Darreus McDougald play.

“I found out a couple of weeks ago,” Bailey said. “They had given me a phone call and told me … but I had to keep it under wraps until they secured the rest of the coaches. And we were waiting on South Carolina to name their head coach. And then, I was called this past week to tell me that they were going to go ahead and announce it Saturday at the game, which I was going to be there anyway to see Darreus, but it gave Saturday’s game double meaning.”

Bailey was an assistant coach in the 2011 Shrine Bowl and knew it wouldn’t be much longer if he’d be decided upon as the head coach of N.C. in the game.

“Usually, if you’re going to get the head coaching job, it happens about 10 years after you’ve been an assistant,” Bailey said. “So, I got to the point where I was like, well, I’m just not going to get that chance or whatever. And I was a little worried I was going to retire or whatever before I got the call. But when I got the call, I was extremely excited. It’s a bucket list item. It’s something as a head coach in North Carolina that you kind of dream about doing one day, and I’m definitely excited to take on the challenge.”

Throughout his 24-year head-coaching career, Bailey has met and become familiar with many other coaches, several of whom congratulated him.

“The fact that I’ve had so many phone calls once it’s been announced from so many great coaches that probably are far more deserving than me just to congratulate me and wish me well, it’s been overwhelming,” Bailey said. “As far as being recognized by your peers, by people that know high school football in North Carolina, for them to give me this opportunity to honor me with this chance, it just means a lot. And, of course, it also means I’m pretty old probably. I’ve been around a while. I think it probably means a little bit of that, too.”

The Tar Heels have been dominated by the Sandlappers in the last few Shrine Bowls played, which Bailey hopes to put an end to next year. He compared it to winning a state championship.

“Other than winning a state championship, which is something I desperately want to do, but in a sense, if North Carolina can win, I guess I can win the state championship that way,” Bailey said. “And of course, here lately, we’ve (the Tar Heels) struggled a little bit in the Shrine Bowl, and I definitely think we need to get back on the right track and hopefully win the game. I have great respect for all the coaches that have done it in the past, and I’m excited about some of the coaches I get to work with.”

The chance to lead N.C. to a win will be Bailey’s only opportunity, as being a head coach in the Shrine Bowl is a one-time deal.

”At the end of the day, I know I’m here to get fired after the Shrine Bowl game,” Bailey jokingly said. “It’s the only time I’m going to coach, and it’ll be done, so it’s a little bit different. But it’ll be a great way to wrap up next year. Not that my career is ending next year by any means, but I don’t have but so many more years left in it, and so it’s just a great culmination to my career I think.”

The date for the 2024 Shrine Bowl has not yet been announced.

