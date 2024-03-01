PEMBROKE — The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team had a come-from-behind 3-1 victory against the Purnell Swett Rams in a nonconference game Thursday.

Purnell Swett (1-1) scored the first run by either team in the sixth inning before Scotland (1-0-1) put up three in the seventh and held on.

Maddox Locklear and Cameron Cole had two hits and an RBI each for the Scots; Connor Sessoms had two hits and a run and Kaden Hunsucker and Garrett Sellers also had one run apiece. Garrett Manning pitched a complete game to earn the win for the Scots on the bump, allowing the Rams’ only run on three hits with nine strikeouts.

Purnell Swett’s Jacob Chavis, Waydan McMillan and Gavin Jones recorded a hit each; McMillan had the lone run. Chavis pitched six innings and took the loss.

Scotland heads to Leland on Saturday to face West Craven at 11 a.m. and host North Brunswick at 5:30 p.m.

Scotland softball wins in opener against Lumberton

The Scotland softball team defeated nonconference Lumberton 7-2 in its season opener on the road Thursday.

Scotland (1-0) scored two first-inning runs, and Lumberton (1-2) had a run in the first and second to tie the game at 2-2; the Lady Scots added a run in the third and two each in the fourth and fifth.

Addison Johnson was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI for Scotland; Dawson Blue scored twice on two hits — one of which was a two-run homer in the fourth — with two RBI; Madison Dixon had two hits and two RBI and Marissa Smith recorded two hits. Avery Stutts pitched all seven innings and allowed two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and only one walk to lead the Lady Scots to victory.

Aniya Merritt, Alyssa Stone, Ava Hanna and Halona Sampson had a hit each, with Merritt and Hanna also scoring the Pirates’ runs; Sampson threw a complete game in the circle and suffered the loss.

Despite expected rain, Scotland’s home opener on Friday remains scheduled to play against Western Harnett.