SHALLOTTE — The Scotland Fighting Scots softball team had a 6-5 walk-off win in nine innings against the West Stanly Colts on the second day of the Beach Diamond Invitational at West Brunswick Tuesday.

With two outs and Ramsey Hale on second in the ninth, Addison Lewis hit the ball to center field on a line drive to bring in Hale and lead Scotland (9-0) to victory.

Scotland totaled four runs in the ninth to complete the comeback bid; West Stanly (9-4) scored three in the top of the frame to take a 5-2 lead — the Colts’ first runs since the fourth when they scored their other two. The Lady Scots led 1-0 after the first and scored another in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2.

Scotland’s Madison Dixon had four hits with two RBIs; Lewis and Lindsay Locklear each had two hits with one RBI and Hale and Avery Stutts each had a hit and RBI.

Stutts was the winning pitcher after throwing 121 pitches in nine innings and allowing three earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

Lilly Hartsell and Payton Watson each had two hits for West Stanly; Aliyah Rush and Madi Whitley each had a hit and RBI and Brooklyn Lovin and Brynli Huneycutt had an RBI apiece.

Hartsell suffered the loss after allowing six earned runs on 12 hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks in a complete effort.

Scotland takes on East Bladen on Wednesday on the final day of the invitational.

Scotland baseball falls to Gray’s Creek

The Scotland Fighting Scots baseball team fell 14-4 to the Gray’s Creek Bears in the second consolation round of the Bulldog Easter Invitational Tuesday at Terry Sanford in Fayetteville.

Gray’s Creek (10-5) led 1-0 after the first inning and put up crooked numbers in the second, third and fourth frames for an 8-3 lead after Scotland (8-4) scored a run in the second and two in the third; the Scots put up another in the fifth, but the Bears roared for five in the sixth and one more in the seventh, which became too much for Scotland.

Ten of the 11 players that took an at-bat for Gray’s Creek scored a run, and four had two runs. Ashton Threlkeld had four of Gray’s Creek’s 11 hits, including a home run, with four RBIs, Peyton Stanton had two hits with three RBIs, Davis Reed had a double with three RBIs, Mason Barnes had two hits with one RBI, Andrew Mabde had one hit with one RBI and Amaury Brockington had two RBIs.

Barnes pitched four innings, allowing three runs on seven hits with four strikeouts to earn the win for the Bears.

Garrett Manning and Dawson Williams each collected three of Scotland’s 10 hits, with Williams getting a double; Dylan Tilson had two hits with two RBIs and was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks in three innings.

Scotland is idle until Tuesday, March 9, when they host Pinecrest to open the two-game series between the teams.