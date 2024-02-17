Current ECU infielder/pitcher becomes first D-1 baseball player to play with prosthetic leg

GREENVILLE — Former Scotland High and current East Carolina infielder/pitcher Parker Byrd became the first player in Division I baseball history to play with a prosthetic leg Friday night in the Pirates’ 16-2 season-opening win against Rider.

Byrd, a sophomore, went to the plate as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning with the score 11-2; Byrd was walked on a 3-1 pitch to first base, which received a standing ovation from the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium fans in attendance.

“That’s chill bumps right there just all in all,” Byrd said in a video posted on the “Pirate Radio TV” YouTube channel. “I was going to the home deck circle, and I just started hearing the wave of the crowd, so I mean, it was really cool.”

The historic moment was discussed across multiple sports media platforms, including ESPN, Barstool Sports and The Athletic.

Byrd suffered a boating accident that left him without part of his right leg in July 2022 while tubing with friends in Bath Creek; Byrd went through 22 surgeries because of the incident.

Byrd recently returned to Scotland County to give his testimony at Northview Harvest Ministries on Jan. 21.

East Carolina closes its three-game series against Rider with a doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at noon.