LAS VEGAS — With starter Josh Jacobs out with a quadriceps injury, former Scotland High School RB Zamir White got his first career start in the NFL with the Las Vegas Raiders as they took on the Los Angeles Chargers Thursday night.

White finished the game with 17 carries for 69 yards and scored his first-ever touchdown as a pro from a yard out; White also had three receptions for 16 yards in the contest.

After four seasons at The University of Georgia, White was drafted by the Raiders with the 122nd overall pick (fourth round) of the 2022 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he had 17 carries for 70 yards. And this year, before Thursday’s game, he had 20 carries for 54 yards and six catches for 38 yards.

Ameer Abdullah had six carries for 32 yards, and Brandon Bolden had two rushes for 25 yards and a TD behind White against the Chargers.

If Jacobs’ injury forces him to miss further time, White could be the lead back for the Raiders’ next game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.