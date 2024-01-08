LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White continued an impressive four-game stretch in a 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos in his team’s finale on Sunday.

White, a 2018 graduate of Scotland High School, had a career-high 25 rushing attempts for 112 yards and a catch for nine yards in the game.

It was White’s fourth straight start in place of Josh Jacobs, who’s been dealing with a quadriceps injury. During that span, in which the Raiders went 3-1, White had 84 carries for 397 yards and a touchdown, along with nine receptions for 60 yards; for the season, White finishes with 104 rushes for 451 yards, one TD and 15 grabs for 98 yards.

Jacobs played on the franchise tag this year, meaning he could enter free agency if he and the Raiders can’t agree on a new contract. If Jacobs doesn’t return to Las Vegas next season, White could be in line to be the team’s new starting RB.

The Raiders missed the NFL Playoffs after finishing the 2023-24 season 11th in the AFC with an 8-9 record.