LAURINBURG — Richard Snipes will not return as Scotland’s head women’s soccer coach for the 2024 season, he informed The Laurinburg Exchange on Monday.

Snipes said he assumed a job outside of sports but will be with the team until Feb. 9.

In Snipes’ only season as head coach in 2023, the Lady Scots soccer team went 3-12-1 and won its first two Sandhills Athletic Conference games since 2021, going 2-11.

“I wanted to leave the program in better shape than when I got it,” Snipes said in a written statement to the Exchange. “That’s always the goal for anybody that takes over a program is to leave it better than when you actually took over, and I know it’s in a better place now. And whoever they find, I’m sure, will be successful.

“I learned a lot through athletic director (Patrick) Williams and other coaches in the conference. Collin McDavid from Hoke County, we talked regularly; he taught me a lot about high school soccer, told me about programs, had established how to coach better, reach out to the girls. Adam Romaine helped me a lot as well; gave me good advice from Scotland High School. So I thank everybody for chipping in and helping me become part of the family.”

Initial attempts to reach Williams for a formal announcement on the matter were unsuccessful on Monday. A replacement for Snipes is not yet known.

The Scotland women’s soccer team opens its season on Feb. 27 at Whiteville.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when new information arises.