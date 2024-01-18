LAURINBURG — Resigning Scotland head women’s soccer coach Richard Snipes provided his program’s schedule to The Laurinburg Exchange this week, which features 22 games for the upcoming 2024 season.

While it’s unknown who will oversee the team this year, the games will still carry on, with the opener being at Whiteville on Feb. 27 — the first of 10 nonconference matchups. On Feb. 28, Scotland will take the pitch at home for the first time against South Columbus.

Sandhills Athletic Conference action begins for the Lady Scots on March 7 when they host Lee County. Their first of two scheduled Richmond games will be in Rockingham on April 9 before the Raiders visit Laurinburg on May 2, which will also be Scotland’s senior night.

Scotland finished with a 3-12-1 record in 2023, going 2-11 in conference play.