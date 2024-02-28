WINTERVILLE — The 28th-seeded Scotland men’s basketball team was eliminated in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Tuesday night after falling to the No. 5 South Central Falcons 76-54.

It’s the second year in a row Scotland has lost in the first round.

South Central moves to 21-3 with the victory and will host No. 12 White Oak in the second round Friday night.

Scotland’s season ends with a 9-17 record and a 4-9 mark in Sandhills Athletic Conference play.

Lady Scots soccer wins against Whiteville in opener

The Scotland women’s soccer team started its season with a 4-2 nonconference road win Tuesday night against the Whiteville Wolfpack.

Emma Clark scored three goals on five shots for Scotland (1-0); Joana Venancia-Flores had one goal and two assists and Karli Jacquez had one assist.

Whiteville falls to 0-1-2 with the loss.

Scotland plays Purnell Swett in Pembroke on Friday.