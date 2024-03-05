Scotland’s Honey Freeman (13) attempts to take the ball from South View’s Isabelle McNeil (12) during Monday’s game in Laurinburg.

Scotland’s Karli Jacquez (9) attempts to fend off South View’s Rheann Aguas (2) from taking the ball during Monday’s game in Laurinburg.

Scotland’s Addison Anderson (with ball) gets up after making a save during Monday’s game against South View in Laurinburg.

Scotland’s Jaylee Hunt (5) saves the ball from going out of play during Monday’s game against South View in Laurinburg.

LAURINBURG — The only way to win in soccer is by booting the round object into the net to score goals. Allowing too many of those, though, can detriment a team’s chances of being the victor.

The latter occurred Monday night in the home opener for the Scotland women’s soccer team against the South View Tigers, when South View scored three goals in just over a half hour of game time and went on to win 5-3.

“We have a tendency to come off a little flat-footed when we start,” Scotland coach Jordan Stone said. “Just trying to make sure they keep in shape and position. I’m very proud of the team.”

South View (1-2) had its first goal come from star freshman Jaliyah Dejesus in the 10th minute on a bottom-left corner shot that slipped past Scotland goalkeeper Addison Anderson. Nine minutes later, Makenzie Lowry found an open look in the box off a free kick and headed the ball in for South View’s second goal; in the 30th minute, Jaelani McCormick netted the third Tigers goal before Emma Clark gave Scotland (1-1) a momentum boost at the 7:11 mark with a goal on a free kick that went over top and out of the reach of South View goalie Jordynne Gurganus for a halftime score of 3-1.

“We got caught off a little bit, so we talked to them at halftime and let them know that, how their position was and trying to stay on their toes and working with each other in communication,” Stone said.

A second into the 46th minute, Amiyah Whitaker squibbed in another goal for the Tigers to increase their lead to 4-1. Clark responded with a ground-ball score for the Lady Scots in the 49th minute, but after a scoreless proceeding 24 minutes, Dejesus added South View’s fifth goal; Clark notched a hat trick with her third goal a little less than three minutes later, but a miraculous Scotland comeback wasn’t in the cards as neither team racked up another goal till the clock read all zeroes.

”I mean, that second half, I’m proud of them,” Stone said. “They definitely picked it up a bit. Just tonight wasn’t enough.”

With Clark scoring all of Scotland’s goals, it marks consecutive matches she’s finished with three goals, putting her at six now on the season.

“She’s more than just a goal scorer,” Stone said. “She definitely picks up the team when we’re a little lower. She has that energy, that leadership ability that we need sometimes to pick us up and definitely score some goals, as well. So, I’m very proud of her tonight.”

Scotland hosts Whiteville on Tuesday in a rematch from last week, when the Lady Scots won 4-2 on the road.

“Just got a couple of adjustments to make, and then tomorrow, we’ll try it again,” Stone said.

Brandon Hodge is the sports editor for The Laurinburg Exchange. He can be reached at 910-506-3171 or by email at [email protected]. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BrandonHSports.