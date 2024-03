TABOR CITY — The Scotland women’s soccer team ended its nonconference road game against the South Columbus Stallions Monday in a 4-4 tie.

Because it wasn’t a conference matchup, the game did not go into overtime.

Scotland (2-2-1) was led by Emma Clark, who had three goals; Reagan Strickland scored a goal and had two assists and Caydence Deese and Karli Jacquez had one assist each. Addison Anderson made 14 saves in goal for the Lady Scots.

South Columbus remained winless at 0-3-1 with the result.