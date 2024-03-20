LAURINBURG — Avery Stutts pitched four perfect innings and helped the Scotland softball team claim a 17-0 four-inning win against the Pinecrest Patriots Tuesday night to remain undefeated.

Stutts finished with seven strikeouts; it’s the second game she hasn’t allowed a hit in this season.

Scotland (5-0, 4-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) led 8-0 after one inning, 13-0 at the end of the second, 14-0 after three and added three more in the fourth inning for the 17-0 final.

Nine of the 10 players that took an at-bat scored a run for Scotland. Addison Johnson scored three runs on three hits with four RBIs; Marissa Smith and Addison Lewis each had two runs and two hits, with Lewis also recording an RBI; Nateya Scott scored two runs with one RBI; Madison Dixon scored two runs; Dawson Blue scored one run on three hits with three RBIs; Kinsey Hamilton had one run with one RBI; Ramsey Hale scored one run and Stutts had two RBIs.

Addisyn Stayskal allowed three earned runs on five hits with one strikeout and six walks across 1 1/3 innings to take the loss for Pinecrest (0-8, 0-5 SAC).

Scotland heads to Lee County on Friday.

Lady Scots soccer shut out at Union Pines

The Scotland women’s soccer team lost 12-0 against the Union Pines Vikings in Cameron Tuesday night.

Scotland (2-4-1, 0-3 Sandhills Athletic Conference) didn’t have a shot on goal in the defeat; goalkeeper Addison Anderson had 11 saves.

Union Pines moved to 3-2-1 and 1-1 in the SAC with the win.

Scotland’s next game is on Tuesday, March 26 at Pinecrest.