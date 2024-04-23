LAURINBURG — After tying with South Columbus in nonconference play on March 11 in Tabor City, the Scotland Fighting Scots women’s soccer team suffered a 4-3 loss against the Stallions on their home pitch Monday night.

South Columbus (4-8-3) led 2-1 at halftime; Scotland (2-10-1) was able to score twice in the second half, but the Stallions matched to prevail.

Player stats from the match were unavailable.

Scotland hosts Southern Lee in its return to Sandhills Athletic Conference action on Wednesday.