The City of Laurinburg announces its selection of Mitch Johnson as the new Chief of Police. He will begin his new position on May 23. He will succeed Darwin “Duke” Williams, who will retire as of June 1, with 30 years of service in law enforcement.

“I am extremely excited to announce the hiring of Mitch Johnson as our new Chief of Police. Mr. Johnson has been a loyal and devoted member of our community his entire life. He brings an unmatched skillset to lead the Laurinburg Police Department forward and will be a valuable addition to our Leadership Team,” said Charles D. Nichols III, Laurinburg City Manager. Johnson is a native of Scotland County and a graduate of Scotland High School, class of 1983. He has a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in workforce education and development. He is the son of the late Bishop Elisha Johnson, Sr. and Marcella Johnson. He and his wife, Kimmie B. Johnson, will soon be celebrating 34 years of marriage. They have two sons, Mitchell II and Jamel. He also has been pastoring Joy Ministries for 19 years.

He began his career by enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he spent 12 years, he returned to Laurinburg and spent 28 years in law enforcement with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson, stated “I am greatly humbled and excited about this opportunity to serve and enhance relationships within this great community. My hope and desire are to build strong partnerships and achieve excellence at every level. Without Influence, there can be no change!”