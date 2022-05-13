LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of The Community panel discussion Friday morning at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church.

State and local representatives spoke to community stakeholders about economic development in Laurinburg and Scotland County.

State Rep. Garland Pierce said North Carolina continues to emerge from the pandemic stronger with major economic development.

“Going back in the short session, we have a $6 billion surplus, from my understanding. That’s one-time money that we can use in our community,” he said, noting that some of the surplus would go into the “rainy day” fund.

“While the state ranks among the best business climates in the country, not every community has been able to share in our growth,” he said. Pierce said he’s hopeful that the budget will also assist small businesses. “There are small businesses that are taking the chance, the opportunity, and sometimes the risk to start a small business. I’m really excited about what we’re doing here in Scotland County.”

Pierce also said education is a priority for the short session because it’s important to pay teachers and school staff so that they are willing to stay.

“We have to invest in school construction and safe schools for our students and staff. Every family deserves to send their children to a safe and secure classroom with a highly qualified teacher. I hope that this budget will do just that. Our schools are struggling and it’s time to help them catch up and succeed.”

That includes mental health assistance as well, he said.

Pierce said he’ll also tackle more affordable housing and health care in the short session.

Senator Tom McInnis, who represents Scotland County until January, said the Southeast Regional Airport is dear to his heart and is a crown jewel in the area.

“Our airport boasts a lot of things that no other airport has, heavy power, interstate highway access, close to the port, high-speed internet access, water, sewer,” he said. McInnis added that there is an additional $5 million funding request to get the airport full expanded.

“In our lifetime, we will be able to see the fruits of our labor,” he said.

Pierce and McInnis said they will work in a bipartisan way to get things done for the community.

Following Pierce’s and McInnis’s presentations, Laurinburg City Manager, Charles Nichols, Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson, and Scotland County Economic Development Corporation director Mark Ward took part in a forum about the county.

Stewart Thomas of UNC-Pembroke served as the moderator.

Nichols said there has been a lot of retail recruitment in the city, which takes advantage of the proximity to the coast, Charlotte, and highway 74. Laurinburg has a partnership with the DOT so that the interchanges are clean and well-lit.

“We want to be that clean and well-lit place for people to stop. If you think about it, everybody west of Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem, if they’re going to Wilmington or Myrtle Beach they are coming through here.” Nichols said there will be additional growth in the future along 74.

Ward said recruitment of business to the area is a small part of what they do. One of the most important things for the EDC to do for the area is to retain businesses.

“Most growth in any county throughout the nation, especially your rural counties come from within,” he said. “We also have to look at does Scotland County have what [a business] wants. I give them the information for them to make the best decision for their company and sometimes that’s a no, Scotland County doesn’t work for you. We would much rather tell a company upfront that this is what we have and they come and invest millions of dollars and fail in a year.”

Ward said there are 1o active projects that could bring more business to the area.

Like the Champion Homes deal that was announced earlier this week. The company will make an investment of $18.7 million and create 182 jobs.

Ward said economic development is progressing and things are going well.

Patterson said labor is a very competitive market right now and we’re back to pre-pandemic employment on a statewide and local level.

Cheris Hodges can be reached at (910) 506-3169 or [email protected]