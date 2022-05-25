LAURINBURG —Laurinburg Police are investigating an attempted sexual assault.

Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., police responded to Scotland Memorial hospital after a 24 year old woman was attacked.

According to a report from LPD, the woman was entering her vehicle and was attacked from behind. Police say the assailant, described as a Black man, about 5’10 with a slim build, pushed her into her vehicle. The man got on top of the woman and a citizen in the area heard her screaming for help. That person yelled at the assailant, who exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say the man was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a pair of light grey pants. The suspect was last seen running behind Scotland Memorial Hospital and toward US 74 bypass.

The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated and released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211 or Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, p3tips.com or visit our website at www.scotlandcountycs.com.

