SCSO seized drugs and cash in an arrest.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for trafficking marijuana.

According to a press release from Capt. Randy Dover, on Wednesday the Narcotics Division and other deputies with the Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a resident on Quail Ridge Drive.

Isaiah Campion, 22, of Quail Ridge Drive was arrested for trafficking in marijuana, possession with the intent to sell, manufacture and distribute marijuana, felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

He was given a $75,000 bond.