MAXTON — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential homicide after a body was found on Tuesday.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, a call came in Tuesday morning about a body found on the back side of County Line Grocery on Hwy. 71.

Dover added the cause of death is unknown but deputies are working it as a homicide at this time.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.