LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a missing Laurinburg man.

According to a release, 47-year-old Hassan Tariq McEachin was last seen at the intersection of Lees Mill Road and Washington Street on Friday around 8:30 p.m.

McEachin suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication, according to the release. A silver alert has been issued for him.

He is described as light-skinned black male with a “macadon” tattoo on his right shoulder and a vertical scar on the back of his head. He is 5’11 and 185 lbs. with brown eyes. McEachin was last seen wearing blue and grey camo pants along with a blue or black shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.