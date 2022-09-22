LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is in critical condition and a Raeford man is wanted after a shooting Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the Laurinburg Police Department, 47-year-old Michael Antrantrino Lee of Hosta Drive in Raeford is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

The warrant comes after officers responded to Washington and Shady streets at 7:45 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival officers located a 59-year-old male of Airbase Road in the yard of a Washington Street residence with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital but was later transferred to another medical center. He is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be forthcoming.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lee is asked to contact 911 or the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

If you visit to remain anonymous contact Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146, via the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com, or download the free mobile app at p3tips.com.