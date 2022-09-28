LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a badly decomposed body that was found Tuesday evening.

According to Capt. Randy Dover, the decomposing body was found on McArn Road around 5 p.m. Deputies are in the early stages of the death investigation and it is not being investigated as a homicide at this time.

The body was sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh. Dover added the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Laurinburg Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

