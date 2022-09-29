LAURINBURG — The City of Laurinburg is under a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.

In a declaration from the city, mayor Jim Willis said, “I have determined that there is an imminent threat of or existing conditions have caused or will cause widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property; and whereas declaring a state of emergency and imposing the restrictions and prohibitions ordered herein is necessary to maintain order and protect public health, safety, and welfare and to secure property.”

The state of emergency, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. covers the entire city of Laurinburg.

Tropical storm Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour to the area.

According to the Associated Press,Ian was one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S.

The hurricane swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.

A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.

Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”

“I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 kph) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 1.1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law no one could be forced to flee.

News anchors at Fort Myers television station WINK had to abandon their usual desk and continue storm coverage from another location in their newsroom because water was pushing into their building near the Caloosahatchee River.