LAURINBURG — Saturday was a night full of generosity for the first in-person Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving since 2019.

Putting on the Ritz is the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s premier event to raise money for health-related needs in the community ranging from education and awareness to mammograms, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings for those in need.

“It was really exciting to get this first one done and put on the first one back in person,” said Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan who took over the position in May. “I think people were ready to be back in person and I thought that it was really evident you could just feel the excitement in the air.”

This year the event’s “Fund the Need” was for free colonoscopies in the community and raised close to $60,000. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women in the United States.

There is still time to give to the Fund the Need or even to the Scotland Memorial Foundation, so the total raised is still expected to grow.

“A lot of people make this happen,” McMillan said. “It takes a huge village to make it happen, I might be the one talking but there are so many people who came together to put this event on. I’m really thankful for the support I had for my first Ritz and it couldn’t have been done without this community.”

