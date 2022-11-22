LAURINBURG- Owner of Alpha Bail Bonds Marty Crumroy who is also employed at Scots For Youth is hoping the community will come together and collect as many toys as possible for children within the community.

“Carmen Grace Jones is the coordinator for Toys for Tots in over five counties including Scotland,” said Crumroy. “She reached out wanting to know if there was a place she could host the drive up for Toys for Tots within the county.”

Alpha Bail Bonds offered their site to host the Toys for Tots Drive-up and offered to place boxes at other sites that were willing to participate in collecting toys for the drive.

“The places that have agreed and collected boxes are Alpha Bail Bonds, Scots For Youth, Ned’s Pawn, Captain Larry’s, Scotland County Tax Office, South Eastern Farm Equipment, Dreamerz Ink, and First Casualty Insurance Group,” Crumroy said. “You may go to any of these places and drop off toys.”

Also according to Crumoy, Dunkin Donuts has agreed to supply the families in attendance with donuts and Alpha Bail Bonds will be supplying hot chocolate the morning of the drive thru.

“The last day to collect toys will be December 15,” Crumroy explained. “Only new toys are acceptable and the age range goes up to 15 years old.”

It is also asked that residents please bring the gifts unwrapped to the drop sites.

“The family’s in Scotland County who will receive the toys collected have already been selected through the application process by Toys For Tots,” said Crumroy. “They will be in attendance at the time of the drive thru to collect their toys.”

The drive thru is set for a date after December 15 however it is designated for those who have already been selected to receive toys for their families.

“Thank you to all of those who have already donated and plan to do so,” said Crumroy