HAMLET — Chinna Hale, the executive director of Nursing Services for Scotland Health Care System, has been named Richmond Community College’s 2024 Outstanding Alumni award winner.

“Chinna is known for her outstanding dedication, compassion, and her exceptional years of service to Scotland Healthcare System,” said Dr. Qunna Morrow, Dean of Allied Health & Human Services at RichmondCC, who nominated the 2006 nursing graduate. “With over 18 years of experience in the field, Chinna has consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism, empathy, and commitment to patient care. She has received numerous accolades from patients and colleagues alike for her tireless efforts in providing exceptional patient-centered care, innovative treatment approaches, and leadership in promoting evidence-based practice.”

Bebe Holt, senior vice president of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer for Scotland Health Care, also lauded Hale’s work in the healthcare field.

“Chinna has a passion and calling to serve our communities. She strives to improve patient care and processes for all. She is recognized by peers, physicians and teammates as an effective leader with the highest integrity,” Holt said.

Hale, of Laurel Hill, started her career as an emergency room nurse after graduating with her Associate Degree in Nursing from RichmondCC. After five years, she was asked to assume a charge nurse position in the ER at Scotland Memorial Hospital. About a year later, she accepted the role of ER Manager and later became the Assistant Director. In 2017, she moved to the Inpatient Unit as the Director of ICU, Progressive Care and the Resource Pool. Her scope expanded to include Med Surgical and Telemetry units.

In her current position, Hale is responsible for Nursing, Cardiopulmonary and Respiratory Services. She works to ensure patients coming to the hospital receive the best care possible. These responsibilities include recruiting both new and experienced nurses.

“This alumni award means so much. Richmond Community College holds a special place in my heart because it was here where it all started,” Hale said.

Hale completed the Allied Health Science class at Scotland High School, but she was not planning to take the Nursing Assistant class at RichmondCC when she became a senior. However, her high school instructor, Ellenor Cross, insisted she take the college class.

“She thought I was a good fit. I told her I had no intention of pursuing nursing, and she said, ‘Oh Chinna, hush! You are going to participate,’” Hale said.

And so she did.

“When I started the CNA clinical rounds at a local nursing home, I started to realize how much I enjoyed taking care of people,” Hale said.

Hale remembers caring for a resident who was frail, lonely and wouldn’t eat anything. After she and her classmates spent some time with her, she began eating and putting on weight.

“It was one of the most rewarding things I had ever experienced. It was a blessing to help someone who couldn’t help herself. That is when I realized nursing was my calling,” Hale said.

After five years of working as a nurse, she went back to school to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and then a master’s degree in Nurse Leadership.

“I truly believe that nursing is not a job; it’s a calling. I thank God for the opportunity to serve the patients and teammates that I work with. I am thankful the Lord ordered my steps and brought me to Richmond Community College,” she said. “RichmondCC offers affordable education, and people don’t realize what a difference that makes in our community. RichmondCC is helping mold professionals who will staff our hospitals, schools, EMS, and so much more.”

Despite the many tears and prayers before every test during the challenging nursing program, Hale said she would still do it all over again. She is also thankful for the support of her husband, Walter.

“He worked two jobs to ensure I was able to get through school. I would have never made it without him. He has always been right there believing in and encouraging me,” she said.

She and Walter have two daughters, Ramsey Grace and Bella Rose, who mean everything to them.

“To say I am proud of my girls would be an understatement,” Hale said.

Hale and her family will be invited to the College’s Convocation program on Oct. 2 at the Cole Auditorium, where she will be officially recognized as the Outstanding Alumni of the Year.