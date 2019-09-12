Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected]ange.com by noon Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services.

Sept. 15

— Joseph Temple AME Church, 1134 S. Caledonia Road in Laurinburg, will hold its annual Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Minister Miyaka Mackie of Bright Hopewell Baptist Church. The guest soloist will be Brother Barry Smith. The public is cordially invited to attend. The pastor is the Rev. Brenda Prince.

— Beaver Dam United Methodist Church in Laurel Hill will host an Appreciation Service for the Rev. Donna Williams at 11 a.m. The speaker will be Minister Kim Troy Richardson of Greensboro. All are welcome.

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will hold the Male Choir Anniversary at 3 p.m.

— Zion Campbell AME Church will hold its annual Homecoming celebration at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Garland Pierce from Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church. All are invited.

Sept. 16-18

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church’s annual Revival Services are scheduled beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. The Rev. Lacy Simpson of Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church in Wagram will be the revivalist. The community is cordially invited to attend.

— Zion Campbell AME Church will hold its Revival Services at 7 p.m. daily. Guest speaker will be the Rev. John T. Capers. Everyone invited.

Sept. 20

— The New St. John’s Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a program at 7 p.m. with guest speaker Pastor Gracie Moore of Greater Rock Apostolic Church in McColl, South Carolina.

Sept. 22

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will host its Homecoming starting at 4 p.m. Guest speaker will be Queen Casey of Soul Outreach Tabernacle Ministry of Laurinburg.

— Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 141st Church Homecoming/Family and Friends’ Day during morning worship service. Dinner will be served after the service.

Sept. 26

— The First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will hold its Ingathering with a barbecue and chicken salad plate sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (eat in or take out). Tickets are $8 and are available at the church office or from members of the church. Proceeds to benefit the church missions and ministries.

Oct. 6

— Friendship One Accord Worldwide COG will host a Pastoral Anniversary for Apostle Titus and Prophetess Benita Wesley at 10 a.m. The guest preacher will be Minister Jacqueline McNeill, New Breed Christian Center in Fuquay Varina Anyone with questions can call 910-506-9147. The church is located at 16221 Zion Road in Marston, beside the Spring Hill Volunteer Fire Department On Aberdeen Road.

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a Sprititual Pound Cake Program at 4 p.m.

Nov. 3-6

— First United Methodist Church in Laurinburg will host its annual community revival at 6 p.m. each day, sponsored by the Evangelism Team. Pastor Jonathon Jeffries will open the event Sunday and Pastor Mitch Johnson will close on Wednesday. All residents are welcome.

Nov. 6-7, 10

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will celebrate its bishop’s anniversary.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.