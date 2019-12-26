Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday’s edition. Be sure to include the address and contact information for your event and a contact number that editors can call for questions and clarifications. Most events occurring outside of Scotland County (with the exception of Maxton) will not be included and we do not list regular Sunday services

Dec. 29

— Progressive Missionary Baptist Church’s New Men’s Choir will sing at the 11 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 801 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg.

Dec. 31

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a New Year’s Eve “Watch Night Service.” Youth “hour of power” from 9 to 10 p.m.; worship service 10 p.m. to midnight. Preacher will be Leading Lady Evangelist Mary Ellis. All are invited.

Jan. 1

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Jan. 5

— The New St. John Holiness Church, 1307 N. Main St. in Laurinburg, will hold a praise dance program at 3:30 p.m. with many groups. Sponsored by the missionaries.

Jan. 12

— First Baptist Church in Carolina Park will host “Deacons on the Move for God” at 3 p.m. The guess speaker will be the Rev. John T. Capers of Zion Campbell AME Zion Church. Everyone is invited.

Jan. 16-19

— Soul’s Outreach Tabernacle Ministries, 114 Sanford Road in Laurinburg, will be celebrating its Pastor Queen Casey’s fifth pastoral anniversary. The guest speakers will be the Rev. Patricia Russell of Livingston Chapel MBC of Ghio on Thursday at 7 p.m.; Pastor Warren Jones Jr. of God Is Love Outreach Ministries in Wagram on Friday at 7 p.m.; and, on Sunday, speakers will be Pastor Johnsie Benjamin bringing the morning message at 11 a.m. and, at 4 p.m., the Rev. Jessie McLendon of Goodwin Chapel AME Zion in McColl, South Carolina. All are invited to attend.

Jan. 19

— The missionaries of Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church are sponsoring a Candlelight Service beginning at 3 p.m. The Rev. Patricia Russell of Livingston Missionary Baptist Church in Ghio will deliver the message.

ONGOING

— Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1019 Shaw St. in Laurinburg, holds Bible Study every Wednesday at noon and 7 p.m. All invited and welcome.

— Every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church holds a nursing home ministry at Prestwick Assisted Living. All are welcome.

— Life-Changing Ministries needs volunteers to help put together a community men’s conference for males ages 12 and up. For information, call Pastor Tony Fairley 910-273-7212.

— Love Covenant International Fellowship Ministry along with School of Apostles and Prophet and Fivefold Ministry are having open registration for classes for apostles, prophets, evangelists, pastors and teachers. For information, call Apostle Jimmie McLean at 910-384-7299 or Laura McLean at 843-506-7230.

— Partners in Ministry holds a free line dancing class every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., hosted by the Community Resource and Referral Center; a senior citizens program on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a tutoring session for school-aged students on Tuesdays from 4-5:30 p.m. For information, call 910-277-3355.

— Anointed House of Deliverance will hold a Bible study every second and fourth Wednesday from 6-7 p.m.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will hold leadership classes every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. with Apostle L.H. Williams.

— Impact of Faith Deliverance Ministries will open a food pantry on the third and fourth Wednesday of each month from 5:45-6:45 p.m.

— Springfield Pentecostal Holiness Church will offer free keyboard lessons every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Call Pastor J.B. Loving at 910-462-2513 for information.

— Galilee United Methodist Church holds Bible study every Wednesday with the exception of the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 941 McGirts Bridge Road, Laurinburg.