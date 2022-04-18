LAURINBURG — Scotland Memorial Foundation and presenting sponsor Service Thread will host the 17th Annual FUNd Run-4-Life on Saturday, April 30 in downtown Laurinburg. The event includes a 1-mile Spirit Walk at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 9 a.m. on a USATF-certified course that passes through several historic neighborhoods.

Race registration is open at scotlandhealth.org/fund-run. Registration for the 1-mile Spirit Walk is $15 and is open until the walk starts at 8:30 a.m. on April 30. The 5K registration fee is $30 through April 29. Students (K-12 and college) can register for the 5K through April 29 for $20. Same day 5K race registration is $35.

Race packet pick-up for participants will be available from 3-6 p.m., on Friday, April 29 at 131 Main St., leading up to the kickoff of SpringFest in downtown Laurinburg. Friday evening festivities include live music from the band Envision at Laurinburg After Five, food trucks, and a beverage garden. Race packets can also be picked up at the same location from 7-8:30 a.m., on Saturday, April 30 before the race. Spring Fest continues on Saturday after the race with the Spring Art Festival, live music, vendors, a cornhole tournament, and much more.

“FUNd Run is almost here, and we are excited about its return to downtown Laurinburg,” says David Hibbard, Development Coordinator at Scotland Memorial Foundation. “It’s a family-friendly event that gives the community the chance to enjoy a healthy activity with their friends and neighbors. The generosity of our presenting sponsor, Service Thread, and all our sponsors makes this a special day for everyone who participates in the FUNd Run. Whether you’re ready to take on a 5K race or a 1-mile walk is more your speed, we encourage everyone to sign up online at scotlandhealth.org/fund-run and join us on April 30!”

Proceeds from the FUNd Run help Scotland Memorial Foundation promote health and wellness in the communities it serves. Programs supported by the FUNd Run include the Diabetes Education Fund, which provides resources and educational programs focused on addressing the growing trend of diabetes in children and adults; and the Scotland Cancer Treatment Center Patient Support Fund, which provides programs for patients undergoing treatment, and wigs, personal care items and transportation vouchers for patients who face financial challenges.

For more information, visit the FUNd Run website and scotlandhealth.org/fund-run, or call Scotland Memorial Foundation at (910) 291-7543