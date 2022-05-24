Aman tries to extend streak; $10,000 to win Sunday plus daily ‘Run for the Wally’

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. – Many of the east coast’s most successful bracket racers including Clinton’s Eric Aman, St. Paul’s Connor Caulder and Raeford’s Michael Spencer are expected to battle for the biggest shares of the purse posted this week for the 24th annual “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Championships starting Saturday at Rockingham Dragway.

Aman, a multiple-time Rockingham track champion, has hoisted a trophy at the “Big John” championships six of the last 11 years. He won in Footbrake (Modified/Sportsman) last year after scoring in Top ET in 2020. He also won Footbrake races in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

Spencer was a Top ET winner in both 2019 and 2021 and Caulder, the 2019 track champion in the Jr. Dragster class, stepped up to the big cars a year ago and won the Top ET title on the final day.

The three-day event features the National Dragster Challenge (a.k.a. “Run for the Wally”) which awards a signature NHRA Wally trophy to the winner of a one-run showdown between each day’s Top ET and Modified/Sportsman champions.

A fourth Wally goes to the winner of a Monday race involving the winners and runners-up in three days of Jr. Dragster racing and a fifth to the North Carolina State Champion as determined by accumulative points earned in Top ET and Modified/Sportsman over the course of the event.

Also at stake will be Rockingham track championships in Top ET, Footbrake (a.k.a., Modified/Sportsman) and Jr. Dragster. Reigning track champions are Fayetteville’s Chip Johnson in Top, Matt Ward of Anderson, S.C., in Footbrake and Budd Trammell II of Aynor, S.C., in Jr. Dragster.

Biggest share of the purse, a whopping $10,000, will be on the line in Top ET on Sunday. Winner’s shares on Saturday and Monday are $5,000. Modified/Sportsman winners will earn $1.000 daily. Sunday’s Jr. Dragster winner also will earn $1,000.

Honoring the late “Big John” Leviner, one of Rockingham’s most popular officials, the event will award Summit ET bracket points and track championship points along with the cash purse.

Adult admission is $15 daily or $40 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and under are free with a ticketed adult and, as always, parking is free in Rockingham’s main lot.

RECENT ‘BIG JOHN’ WINNERS

2021

Top ET winners: Connor Caulder, St. Pauls; Michael Spencer, Raeford; Ashley Smith, Winterville.

Footbrake winners: Eric Aman, Clinton; Matt Ward, Anderson, S.C.; Aaron Brock, Pageland, S.C.

Jr. winners: Kamryn Majors, Evans, Ga.; Jayden Lawler, Jacksonville; Nolan Callahan, Fayetteville.

Jr. Street winner: Budd Trammell Jr., Aynor, S.C.

‘Wally’ winners: Caulder, Ward, Smith, Majors.

2020 (700 cars, only one race completed due to weather and entry volume)

Top ET winner: Eric Aman, Clinton

Footbrake winner: Randy Biddle Jr., Christiansburg, Va.

Jr. winner: Michael Hypes, Blacksburg, Va.

‘Wally’ winner: Biddle Jr.

2019

Top ET winners: Ken Batchelor, Leland; Brandon Lane, Goldsboro; Michael Spencer, Raeford.

Footbrake winners: Charlie Gibson, Lexington; Allen Furr, Richfield; Chris Gibson, Lexington

Jr. winners: Connor Caulder, St. Pauls; Skyler Bustle, Sherrills Ford; Brandon Sullivan, Radford, Va.

‘Wally’ winners: Batchelor, Lane, Gibson, Sullivan.