LAURINBURG — While prices have increased, there’s still time to sign up for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade.

The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is still accepting entries for the Dec. 3rd event, though prices have jumped to $80 for non-commercial and $120 for commercial entries.

“Prices have gone up but there’s still time to sign up,” said Executive Director Chris English. “So, sign up if you haven’t yet. The absolute deadline is Nov. 25, so contact us at the Chamber for your spot.”

Last year the parade had around 150 entries from businesses to dance teams to bands and singers.

The parade will follow the same route as years past and begin at the corner of Railroad and South Main streets and will end at South Main Street and Plaza Road.

For information about how to obtain an entry for the parade the Chamber at 910-276-7420.