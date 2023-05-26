This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a somber time for veterans and their families, especially if they are losing a loved one who made it home to addiction or mental illness.

Substance use and mental health disorders impact countless veterans nationwide. Addiction could develop while they are still in service, discharged, or retired. It can be challenging for families to know where to get help or understand how this could happen.

In North Carolina are over 700,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans nationally have a substance use disorder or mental illness.

Unfortunately, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.

“There are numerous causative factors that lead to drug and alcohol use among veterans, but it is treatable, and families should always remember this,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.

Many veterans who come home struggle to adjust to civilian life. They may experience financial hardships, difficulty finding employment, or accessing benefits. Countless other veterans experience mental and emotional health problems.

This can often be compounded with physical injury or chronic pain, leading to the use of opioid pain medication. Untreated trauma, for example, and dealing with unwanted feelings affect every aspect of life. This also leads to drug and alcohol use as a means of coping.

Veterans also face many barriers when accessing treatment. This can include the cost of treatment or gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction mental health is still problematic. Veterans living in rural areas often have limited access to treatment.

However, besides the standard support options through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other supports include:

— The North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs offers support and services for veterans and their families;

— Veterans Services of the Carolinas supports veterans and their families in communities across North Carolina;

— Helpful hotlines include the Veteran Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;

— SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator to help veterans find specific treatment options in North Carolina.

Families play an essential role when supporting a loved one struggling with addiction. It’s ok to express concern about their drug or alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their addiction. Help them find treatment, yet be patient and compassionate.

It’s also ok for communities and families to come together and advocate for more resources, as it’s never too late to offer a helping hand. Too many veterans battle addiction and mental health issues in silence; it’s time to change that.

Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol and drug use.