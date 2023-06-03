My friends this morning we live in a world of hurt; where pain and discomfort are a way of life; somebody this morning as I preach, is looking through the lens of something that you are going through that just doesn’t feel good at all; mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually it is taking a toll on you…my brothers and sisters, anytime we have to deal with something unpleasant for a long period of time, it can put us in a bad place.

Trials, we all know about them; and a trial is a test; and despite what some say, Christians are not exempt from this thing called trials; oh no, we’re not exempt from testings; this “pie in the sky” message that we are to only have good, a bank full of money all the time; perfect health, a mansion with 3 Mercedes and 2 Bentleys in the driveway; two children a boy and a girl, the boy named Jack, the girl named Jill, and we all live happy on top of the hill is not biblical!

Testings and trials will come; There are true Christian believers being tested as I preach; some, are battling Alzheimer; some have mental disorders; there are some Christians that are struggling financially; taking dialysis 3 days a week; some are on chemo, taking radiation; Christian marriages that are in turbulent times; they’re trying to hold on; some, their children are putting them through the wringer; on their knees and faces before the Lord; and then some have issues going on in their bodies; and they are living right too; add to all of this the recent pandemic, and it can put us in a bad place; trials are when God test our faith; they are, to help us mature in our faith; to see if God can trust us to serve him and be faithful in the worst of times.

Trials, they refine us, they burn off all of the impurities so that God can use us for his glory! so this morning we need an attitude check; and get ourselves together; and hear God speak to us this morning; first, God is saying “Be not weary in well doing (Gal. 6:9)”…and then he said “For this light affliction, which is but for a moment, works for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory (2 Cor. 4:17).

This same Apostle Paul spoke to Christians at the church in Rome when he said “for we know that “ALL” things work together for good to them that love the Lord; to them that are the called according to his purpose (Rom. 8:28).” Even the psalmist said “Many are the afflictions of the righteous (Ps.34:19)”…oh we are going to have trials; but we are to look at them from an eternal perspective; this morning, many of you can testify that tests or trials don’t feel good; they bring tears to your eyes; sometimes the enemy will even want us to question our faith; Satan will say “If God is good”, then why is he allowing you to go through this?” he’ll say “here you are living right, doing the right thing, and you are having all of these troubles, stay sick all the time and struggling from paycheck to paycheck”… and if we listen to him, he will have us discouraged and depressed; anybody reading ever been there? Have you ever questioned your faith?

But let me say here this morning, that anybody that has ever achieved greatness in ministry; anybody that God is using in a mighty way; anybody that has a beautiful and powerful testimony will be the first to tell us that it is because of what they went through, some trying moments and things they did not understand is what made them what they are; all of them could say “I needed this!” my family it may not feel like it now but wherever we are this morning, as strange as it may seem, “we need this!”

Hymn writer Fanny Crosby lost her eyesight to an eye infection at six weeks of age. She was blind the rest of her life, yet she wrote over 8000 hymns and gospel songs that we sing today such as “Blessed Assurance” and “Pass me not O gentle savior.” Looking back over her life and how God used her she could say “I need this!”

In 1871 Attorney Horatio Spafford and his wife Anna had 4 wonderful daughters. Tragically, the great Chicago fire destroyed most of his business. Then, two years later his wife and daughters were aboard an ocean liner when it was struck by another vessel.

All four of his daughters drowned. His wife survived, and contacted her husband by telegraph asking “Saved alone-what shall I do?” on his way to meet his wife his ship passed the place where he lost his 4 daughters; over the course of the rest of his journey, he wrote the words of this beloved hymn. “May God teach us that “whatever our lot” we can still say “It is well with my soul.” My friends, Job lost all ten of his children at one time; he lost all of his livestock in a moments time; plus, he lost his health in a terrible way; but through it all he could worship the Lord and say “Naked I came out of my mother’s womb, and naked I shall return there: the Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord (Job 1:20-22).” Though he did not understand, though it all Job could say “I need this.”