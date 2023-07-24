PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been awarded $75,000 from the Johnson Scholarship Foundation to support American Indian students pursuing business degrees.

This is the second year the university has received the grant. Last year, UNCP awarded scholarships to 18 students, including Travis Floyd, who is pursuing a business administration degree at the Thomas College of Business and Economics.

After high school, Floyd worked as a food service and retail manager for 17 years, never giving up his dream of furthering his education.

“College wasn’t an option for me after high school,” said Floyd, 35. “I had to stay home and help pay the bills. There’s nothing against hard work, but I wanted to further myself and pursue my goals and another career path.”

The Johnson Scholarship Foundation empowers Floyd and other UNCP business students to follow their true passion. Since 1992, the foundation has supported scholarships and programs at tribal colleges and Native-serving institutions nationwide to catalyze growth and economic development in American Indian communities.

“It is extremely humbling to be chosen for this award,” said Floyd, an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe. “For someone to have faith in me, it gives me that extra push and makes me want to try harder, and it’s one less thing I have to worry about.”

Ashley McMillan, director of the American Indian Heritage Center, said the university is honored to have the scholarship renewed for the upcoming year.

“It affirms that the Johnson Scholarship Foundation understands UNCP’s impact on the local economy and community,” said McMillan, who also serves as the American Indian liaison to the chancellor. “I’m confident that our American Indian business students will significantly contribute to our university and surrounding area. This scholarship ensures that cost will not be a barrier for that to happen.”

Travis, who will be a junior when classes resume on August 16, continues to work full time as a truck driver while taking online courses. After graduation, he plans to transition to a career in human resources for a Fortune 500 company.

To learn more about the Johnson Scholarship criteria or to apply, call Ashley McMillan at 910-775-4782 or visit jsf.bz/.

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached at [email protected].