1. “Never say it’s too hard. It’s going to be hard sometimes, but at the end, it’s going to be worth it.” — Lucas Santiago speaks during the ribbon cutting of Asahi Japanese Cuisine.

2. “She had the largest department in the county already, DSS, so she knows how to manage people, she knows how to manage a large budget so that’ll be a tremendous asset.” — County Commissioner Tim Ivey comments on the board’s choice in naming April Snead the new Scotland County Manager.

3. “During the budget discussions we talked about paving the potholes, the bad spots in the street throughout the town,” said Wagram Town Clerk Roosevelt Henegan. “The mayor took it upon himself to actually go out and drive all over the town and identify spots.”

4. “If you live on Hillcreek Road and have cameras, we are asking that you check for anything unusual between the hours of 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.,” read a statement from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

5. “Any voter who does not have an acceptable ID card for voting can now get a free ID from their county board of elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “State Board staff has worked diligently with the county boards of elections over the past couple of months to get the necessary software and hardware in place for ID printing.”

6. “Ensuring children receive all of the vaccines that are recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention) and following their immunization schedule is by far one of the most important things parents can do to protect their children’s health, their classmates and the community as a whole,” said Clerissa Butler, Public Health and Lead Immunization nurse at Scotland County Health Department. “If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to check with your doctor or local health department to find out what your child requires to become up-to-date, especially since there are new requirements for children turning 17 years old and/or entering 12th grade, whichever comes first, that began Aug. 1, 2020.”