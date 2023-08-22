1. “The storage unit will free up much-needed space in our warehouse distribution center,” stated Restoring Hope Executive Director Faye Coates. “This will allow us to store more products, which allows us to serve more clients. The new cargo van will allow us to travel farther to pick up and distribute even more product to the residents of our community.”

2. “Advance sale tickets are the best prices you will see all year for the State Fair,” said Kent Yelverton, State Fair manager. “Prices increase once the Fair begins, so buy your tickets now especially if you’re bringing a big group.”

3. “My kids were actually my motivation. I knew I wanted better for them, so I was just trying to finish. My daughter, who is the only girl, would help me out a lot with a simple reminder to make sure my assignments were completed. She would say, ‘Ma, did you turn in your work?’” — Richmond Community College Alumna ” Tonja McPhaul speaks.

4. “I think when folks that pass these laws — or reverse court decisions — (they) aren’t taking into account the realities for many folks, because they have an ID,” said Cynthia Wallace, co-founder and director of the New Rural Project. “And if you have it, it seems easy to get.”

5. “I am honored and excited to have this opportunity to join the UNCP community. Chancellor Cummings and everyone I met during my visit was open and friendly. This is a special and caring place. An amazing vision is coming out of the chancellor’s office, and everyone on campus is bought into that vision of challenging students to embrace difference and adapt to change, think critically, communicate effectively and become responsible citizens.” — UNCP’s newly named vice chancellor for Enrollment Management at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Kelly Brennan.

6. “Vaccines are one of the most effective means available for preventing the spread of disease,” said Dr. Susan Kansagra, Director of the NCDHHS Division of Public Health. “They help protect the health of children and families as well as the health of the entire community. You can use any health care visit, including for sports physicals, school health assessments, check-ups, and sick visits to receive vaccines.”