1. “We’re going to figure out what can we do because it doesn’t matter anymore about whose fault it is or whose blame it is,” said Mark Ward, director of Economic Development for Scotland County. “It doesn’t matter cause the state says we have the highest unemployment. Somebody is going to say well it’s the way the state configures the numbers, well it’s not. I’ve done some research … Trust me. I want to say that the data was wrong. The data is not.”

2. “They’ve all gone really well,” said executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Chris English. “The weather has cooperated for the most part. We’ve had support from the crowds. The support that we get from the community for these events is outstanding and we can’t say enough about our sponsors.”

3. “Our goal is to provide a minimum of four community outreach vaccine clinics this year to allow access to the influenza and COVID vaccine,” Scotland Health Department director Amanda Deaver said. “We believe that bringing the vaccine efforts into the community will have a significant impact on identifying and addressing inequities in adult influenza and COVID-19 vaccination coverage among racial and ethnic populations.”

4. “One thing I’ve learned is that data is always an opportunity for improvement. Whether it’s good or whether it’s bad, the way you look at data is how you actually improve outcome.” — Barbara Adams, assistant superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for Scotland County Schools.

5. “At this point, the only way the House can pass a budget is if it does not include gaming in it.” North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore.

6.“GOP demand for passage of their backroom casino deal in exchange for a state budget and Medicaid expansion is the most brutally dishonest legislative scheme I’ve seen in my 3+ decades. People are right to be suspicious. Something has a grip on Republican leaders and it’s not the people of NC.” — Gov. Roy Cooper.