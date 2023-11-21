1. “We’re not only celebrating the growing impact of our organization but the impact of our stores on the neighborhoods in which they reside,” said Jose Luis, Goodwill’s chief operations officer. “It was important to us to not only expand into new territories but to repurpose spaces in the community repurposing is at the core of what we do, and our intent is that bringing new life to this building contributes to the revitalization of areas like the one we’re in today.”

2. “We want people to come down and visit all the downtown stores and all of the downtown businesses open in the side streets.” Walker McKoy, Laurinburg’s Community Development director.

3. “I’m honored to be recognized by the NC Chamber as a legislator who is working to cultivate jobs and opportunities for our communities. This honor speaks to the work we are putting in locally and in Raleigh to make sure that families are able to provide for their loved ones. I look forward to working with the NC Chamber, our local businesses, and our greater community to attract and retain great opportunities for our local workforce.” — Rep. Garland Pierce

4. “These are not bad people; they are our brothers and sisters and we must find a way to heal these wounds and to stand together as one. We have to heal and we have to work together moving forward and not against one another. I am calling on the NCAI executive team, you must help us heal as this is truly a hurtful and harmful time here at NCAI.” — Lumbee Tribe Chairman John Lowery

5. “Hospice care is so easily associated with death and dying, but it is our mission to improve the quality of life of our terminally ill patients and their families,” said Scotland Regional Hospice director of public relations Deon Cranford. “Improving life, that’s our real focus. This project was meant to encourage everyone to take a moment to improve the life of someone around them. Even the smallest act of kindness can change the trajectory of someone’s day. You don’t have to wait until someone is going through a difficult time to be kind. Do it now.”

6. “In addition to offering end-of-life care, Scotland Regional Hospice also serves as a hub of comfort and solace for families and friends who have lost a loved one,” said Tanya Williams, SRH director of family services. “The annual candlelight memorial service is just one of the many ways in which hospice demonstrates its commitment to honoring those who have passed away by continuing to love and support those left behind.”