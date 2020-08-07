Virtual run/walk is being planned

LAURINBURG — Choose your own pace and your own starting line while participating in a virtual walk and run offered by Scotland County’s Parks and Recreation Department.

With gyms remaining closed, many are finding it difficult to stay active and healthy. The virtual walk and run will begin September 1 and end Sept. 30, offering a safe and socially distanced method of getting exercise.

A unique approach to a walk and run, you will be able to track your steps with the MapMyFitness App. The app allows users to track the pace, distance and duration of their running or walking activity.

“The virtual run/walk will be done virtually and will be mapped and tracked through MapMyFitness app. Once they have registered and have the app downloaded, we will send out an invite. They must accept it and choose whether they will participate in the walking or running challenge,” says Amanda Baker, Scotland County’s Recreation Center supervisor. “There is no set time to walk or run. This is done at their leisure and they can walk our parks and trails throughout the county.”

When asked about the goal of the program, Baker says the goal is to increase the fitness of the citizens while keeping them motivated.

Starting Aug. 14, folks will be able to register for the month-long event for $10, which includes a T-shirt and a medallion. If you’re feeling competitive, there will be prizes offered for the top three participants in different categories. Weekly drawings will also take place when participants post a photo of themselves walking on one of Scotland County’s parks or trails.

If you are unfamiliar with the parks and trails Scotland County has to offer, Baker recommends Hammond Park, Wagram Recreation Center and the trail near Scotland Place Senior Center.

To register, go online to https://www.scotlandcounty.org/427/Parks-Recreation. For help or additional information, call 910-277-2585 or 910-369-0686.

Kelsie Lopes is a summer intern for The Laurinburg Exchange.