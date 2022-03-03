HAMLET — The Hamlet Police Department is seeking two suspects following a shooting Saturday afternoon on Spring Street.

Tyrese Rashad Davis, 22, alias “Doh-Doh,” and an unidentified juvenile are wanted in connection with the shooting.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and are being charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Sergeant Anthony Zeppetella confirmed that the victim is recovering after suffering one gunshot wound. A motive hasn’t been established for the shooting, but Zeppetella said there are no indications that the shooting was random.

If anyone has information concerning the shooting, they’re asked to contact HPD at 910-582-2551 or Richmond County Crime Stoppers at 910-997-5454.

***

LUMBERTON — Several schools participated in Read Across America Week this week through activities to promote literacy.

Events, which began Monday, included readings of books by the late Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel, also known as Dr. Seuss. The author would have been 118 on Wednesday, which is celebrated as National Read Across America Day.

East Robeson Primary School participated in “Wacky Wednesday,” in which students sported silly attire, according to a social media post on the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Facebook page. Fairmont Middle school also hosted “Twin Day” this week.

Schools within the Public Schools of Robeson County received readers throughout the week including Robert Locklear, assistant superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability at PSRC. Locklear could be seen Wednesday at Magnolia Elementary School reading to children as he wore a large white and red striped hat, an accessory synonymous to Seuss’ book titled “The Cat in the Hat.”

***

LUMBERTON — The Robeson Road Runners’ two-day Rumba on the Lumber festival, one of Downtown Lumberton’s largest events, is set to begin Friday with some dinner and dancing.

“We are so excited to be back to the Rumba on the Lumber that everyone is used to with races, chili cook off, bands, vendors, food, fun and more,” said Owen Thomas, president of the Robeson Road Runners. “We hope everyone comes to enjoy this huge community event.”

The Allen Orthopedic Pasta Dinner and Dance will take place at Adelio’s, at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton. From 5:30 to 7 p.m. participants can expect an Italian buffet with entertainment provided by accordionist Betty Fisher. Dinner ends at 7 p.m. and then Charlotte’s own Groove Machine will take the stage.

***

WADESBORO — Residents will soon have new apartments above the hustle and bustle of Uptown Wadesboro.

The apartments will be located on 124 and 126 West Wade Street. There will be two, minimalist one-bedroom lofts with a kitchen and laundry in each unit and access from the street.

Wadesboro Town Councilman Chipper Long and his partner Mike Phillips began the apartment development, with construction provided by Sean Pond and Crow Construction.

“There is a need for housing in this county. There were shortages of apartments, and so we decided that we would reconstruct the living spaces that were once up there,” Long said. “Originally when we were going to put a sandwich shop in there, those units could only be used for storage. Things have changed and so we are able to use the entire building for Uptown revitalization. We are very excited about it and things are moving forward.”

They have not determined when they will start accepting move-in applications or cost of rent, but the apartments are currently under construction with Summer 2022 as the expected completion date.

From Champion Media reports