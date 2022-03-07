Rowland men charged in separate cases across county lines

LUMBERTON — Two Rowland men have crossed county lines and have been charged in separate cases including first-degree murder and drug charges.

Michael Hammond, 71, was arrested Wednesday at his Rowland home on N.C. 710 by personnel from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, State Bureau of Investigations and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, according to information from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hammond was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary, according to the DCSO. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, before he was to be transferred to Davidson County.

Hammond is accused of involvement in the 2010 death of his ex-wife Linda Brooks Hammond, 56, of Lexington.

Linda Hammond was reported missing to Lexington police before DCSO deputies located her body on Jan. 29, 2010, according to DCSO. She was found “laying partially in the roadway” with a gunshot wound. DCSO was notified by a motorist.

“The collaborative investigation involving the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, initially the Lexington Police Department, and most recently the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, has been active and continuous since that time,” according to DCSO.

Anyone with more information related to the case is asked to call Davidson County sheriff’s Sgt. D. Blake with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 336-236-3006.

Also on Wednesday, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit members arrested 26-year-old Arnold Dwayne Locklear, of Arnold Avenue in Rowland, for multiple drug charges.

He was charged with two counts of trafficking opiates, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving while license revoked, according to the HCSO. He was placed in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Locklear was arrested after detectives found 34 grams of fentanyl, 4 grams of cocaine, a gun and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle during a traffic stop in the Hoke County area of Red Springs and Cope Road, according to the HCSO.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is “considered a potentially lethal dose.”

Thus the dosage of fentanyl found in Locklear’s possession was enough to potentially kill 17,000 people.

***

Two arrested following string of robberies

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals related to a string of convenience store robberies across three counties.

Del Veckeo Lamont Goins, 39, Snow Hill, and Deonta Maurice Dumas, 20, Hamlet, are both in custody.

Goins is charged with one felony count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm to cause fear and conspiracy to commit robbery. Dumas is charged with two felony counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one felony count each of second-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team served a search warrant at a residence on Blue Bird Ln. in Hamlet Friday morning where the duo was allegedly staying.

“These cases were solved by several agencies coming together as a team and tracking down every lead,” said Sheriff Mark Gulledge in a Facebook post. “This teamwork [definitely took] some dangerous people off of our streets. Thank you to my deputies and investigators, the investigators from the Rockingham Police Dept., the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office for working non-stop on these cases.”

Both suspects have been placed in the Richmond County Jail under a $500,000 bond. They’re both facing more charges from other agencies involved in the investigation.

***

LeGrand named woman of the year

WADESBORO — Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church proudly salutes and congratulates Dr. Takeda LeGrand as their 2022 Woman of the Year.

Each year a woman at Kesler Chapel is selected and voted on by the women of the church as the Woman of the Year. This individual is usually someone who has worked tirelessly in a variety of ways in support of the church’s ministries. This year, LeGrand’s outstanding commitment, faithfulness, and selfless devotion to her church make her a most suitable candidate for this recognition. LeGrand is an active member of Kesler Chapel. She has served as the Director of the Christian Education Department, Assistant Class Leader, Youth Choir, Youth Delegate, Children’s Hour Leader, Usher Parish Nurse Ministry, and Co-Chair of the 140th Anniversary Committee. She is also a member of the Stewardess Board and Woman’s Home and Overseas Missionary.

The theme for the Woman’s Day program is “Godly Women: 50 Years of Healing and Hoping!” The program will be held on Sunday, March 13, at 9:45 a. m. at Kesler Chapel A. M. E. Zion Church, which is located at 708 Salisbury Street, Wadesboro, N. C.

Minister Barbara Thomas of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church of Wadesboro will be the speaker for the program. Thomas has been employed as a Deputy Clerk for the Superior Court system of Anson County since 2008 and became Assistant Deputy Clerk on December 2018. She became a licensed minister on August 30, 2015. Thomas is married to the Honorable Judge, Deacon Weaver Thomas and they are the parents of four, and grandparents of eight children.

LeGrand is a professional educator with over eighteen years of experience in education at the classroom, building, district, and State levels. She holds a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Gardner-Webb University, an Executive Juris Doctorate in School Law from Concord Law School at Purdue University Global, a Master of Arts in Teaching from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Health Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

Currently, LeGrand serves as the Superintendent for Scotland County Public Schools, as an Adjunct Professor of Education, and as Contributing Editor for the Journal of the Alliance of Black School Educators. Upon starting her tenure at Scotland County Schools, she became the first African-American female to serve in the post. She was formerly the Chief Operations Officer at Diversified Comprehensive Solutions (DCS), LLC an education development-focused company that she co-founded in 2013. LeGrand is also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.

From Champion Media reports